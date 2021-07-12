checkAd

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 22:27  |  33   |   |   

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FEN) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.30 per share. The distribution will be payable on July 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be July 22, 2021. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN):

Distribution per share:

$0.30

Distribution Rate based on the July 9, 2021 NAV of $14.91:

8.05%

Distribution Rate based on the July 9, 2021 closing market price of $14.85:

8.08%

It is anticipated that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by the publicly-traded master limited partnerships ("MLPs") in which the Fund invests, a portion of distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund focuses on investing in MLPs and related public entities in the energy sector which the Fund's investment sub-advisor believes offer opportunities for income and growth. The Fund is treated as a regular corporation, or a "C" corporation, for United States federal income tax purposes and, as a result, is subject to corporate income tax to the extent the Fund recognizes taxable income.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $205 billion as of June 30, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 Per Share First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FEN) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.30 per share. The distribution will be payable on July 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste