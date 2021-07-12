checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2021 / 22:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dr. Liedtke Vermögensverwaltung GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Liedtke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ENCAVIS AG

b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006095003

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the excercise of 4,999,989 subscription rights as part of the share dividend of Encavis AG 4,999,989 / 73 = 68,493 new shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.60 EUR 999997.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.6000 EUR 999997.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69552  12.07.2021 



