checkAd

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 22:32  |  45   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

July 13, 2021

Record Date:

July 14, 2021

Payable Date:

July 30, 2021

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Frequency

Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount

 

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII

FCEF

Nasdaq

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF

Monthly

$0.1050

MCEF

Nasdaq

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF

Monthly

$0.0625

 

 

 

 

 

Ordinary distributions may include realized short-term capital gains and/or returns of capital. Final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in the current year are to be made after year-end. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the current year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Additional information regarding Fund distributions can also be obtained from the Fund's 19a-1 notices, or the year-end tax letters, however, these additional documents are not, and should not be used as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.

Seite 1 von 6
FT ETF VIII CEF Income Opportunity jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA. The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations: Expected Ex-Dividend Date: July 13, 2021 …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste