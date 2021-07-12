First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA.
The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:
|
Expected Ex-Dividend Date:
July 13, 2021
Record Date:
July 14, 2021
Payable Date:
July 30, 2021
|
Ticker
|
Exchange
|
Fund Name
|
Frequency
|
Ordinary
|
|
ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS
|
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII
|
FCEF
|
Nasdaq
|
First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF
|
Monthly
|
$0.1050
|
MCEF
|
Nasdaq
|
First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF
|
Monthly
|
$0.0625
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary distributions may include realized short-term capital gains and/or returns of capital. Final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in the current year are to be made after year-end. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the current year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Additional information regarding Fund distributions can also be obtained from the Fund's 19a-1 notices, or the year-end tax letters, however, these additional documents are not, and should not be used as a substitute for your Form 1099-DIV.
|
