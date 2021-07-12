Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021, 10 a.m. ET

checkAd

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET of the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 973-935-8756 and use conference ID 5259795. The call will be available for replay through September 3, 2021 by dialing 800-585-8367 and using conference ID 5259795. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Investor Relations website at http://ir.rymanhp.com.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture partnership with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

Investor Relations Contacts: Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Financial Officer Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588 (615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.com ssullivan@rymanhp.com
~or~ ~or~
Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance & Treasurer Robert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6344 (929) 266-6315
tsiefert@rymanhp.com robert.winters@alpha-ir.com




