Flexion Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Utpal Koppikar to its Board of Directors

"I am thrilled to welcome Utpal to Flexion’s Board, as his extensive financial experience leading biotechnology companies makes him an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors,” said Michael Clayman, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion Therapeutics. “In addition to Utpal’s anticipated contributions guiding our corporate strategy, I look forward to his stewardship and counsel as chair of our audit committee."

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLXN ) today announced the appointment of Utpal Koppikar, Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Koppikar will serve as the chair of Flexion’s audit committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Koppikar said, "I am honored to join Flexion’s Board of Directors at this exciting point in the company’s evolution. I look forward to supporting Flexion’s management team and my fellow Directors as we work towards realizing the full potential of ZILRETTA and advancing the company’s two compelling pipeline candidates.”

Mr. Koppikar joined Atara Biotherapeutics in June 2018, and oversees Finance, Information Technology, and Investor Relations. Prior to his tenure with Atara, Mr. Koppikar held several senior financial leadership positions at Gilead Sciences, including Vice President of Corporate and Operations Finance. During his time there, he led the three-year financial planning process and financial integration of Kite Pharma and played a key role as Gilead’s Vice President of Finance Europe, Middle East and Australia partnering with commercial for multiple HIV and HCV product launches. Prior to joining Gilead, he served in multiple finance roles of increasing responsibility at Amgen.

Mr. Koppikar earned a B.S. in aerospace engineering at the University of Maryland and received an M.S. in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Stanford University. He also holds an M.B.A. in finance and marketing from The Anderson School at UCLA.

Indication and Select Important Safety Information for ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension)

Indication: ZILRETTA is indicated as an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis pain of the knee.

Limitation of Use: The efficacy and safety of repeat administration of ZILRETTA have not been demonstrated.

Contraindication: ZILRETTA is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to triamcinolone acetonide, corticosteroids or any components of the product.