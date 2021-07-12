PLx Pharma Inc.’s VAZALORE to Launch in over 4,500 Walmart Stores Nationwide in August

The three SKUs include: VAZALORE 81 mg, 12 count; VAZALORE 81 mg, 30 count; and VAZALORE 325 mg, 30 count. Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, has already inserted placeholders to reserve space on shelves and alert customers that VAZALORE is coming soon.

SPARTA, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE 325 mg and VAZALORE 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), today announced that three stock-keeping units (“SKUs”) of VAZALORE, the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved liquid-filled aspirin capsules, will be available in over 4,500 Walmart stores across the United States in mid-August.

“We are so excited that Walmart has committed to “Coming Soon” shelf placeholders for the next few weeks in anticipation of the stocking of all three SKUs of VAZALORE. With Walmart’s broad reach and millions of customers, patients will have easy access to VAZALORE in most of their stores nationwide,” stated Natasha Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of PLx. “Walmart’s commitment is a real tribute to their recognition of VAZALORE as an innovative aspirin therapy.”

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f2f01e3-74c4-43e8 ...