Olink Holding AB (publ) Launches Public Offering of American Depositary Shares by Selling Shareholders

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) (“Olink” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of a public offering of 7,000,000 American Depositary Shares, each representing one common share of the Company (the “ADSs”), to be sold by certain selling shareholders of the Company. In addition, certain of the selling shareholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional ADSs. The selling shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering and Olink will not receive any proceeds. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. SVB Leerink LLC is acting as a joint book running manager for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to the ADSs being sold in this offering by the selling shareholders has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.  

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

