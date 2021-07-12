checkAd

Uxin Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing Transaction for US$100 million and Changes to the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced the closing of the first tranche of its financing transaction of up to US$315 million announced on June 15, 2021, pursuant to which the Company has issued a total of 291,290,416 senior convertible preferred shares, equivalent to 97,096,805 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of the Company, to NIO Capital and Joy Capital for an aggregate purchase amount of US$100 million. The Company’s convertible notes holders, including 58.com, TPG and Warburg Pincus, have converted their convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$69 million into 66,990,291 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, equivalent to 22,330,097 ADSs. Concurrently, more than ten important investors, including NIO Capital, Joy Capital and the above-mentioned convertible notes holders have agreed not to sell their shares of the Company for a period of nine months starting July 12, 2021. Closings of the remaining tranches are subject to the terms and conditions stipulated in the agreements.

In addition, Uxin announced changes to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) pursuant to the arrangements stipulated in the agreements. Mr. William Bin Li and Mr. Erhai Liu have been appointed as directors of the Board, and Mr. Cheng Lu and Dr. Zhuang Yang have been appointed as independent directors of the Board, effective on July 12, 2021. Concurrently, Mr. Cheng Cheung Lun Julian, Mr. Qiang Chang Sun, Mr. Lin Cong, Mr. Muyuan Wang, Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang and Mr. Yong Zhong Huang have resigned from their positions on the Board. Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang and Mr. Yong Zhong Huang have also stepped down as members of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, effective on July 12, 2021.

Mr. William Bin Li is the founder of NIO and has been Chairman of the Board since NIO was established, and its Chief Executive Officer since March 2018. In 2000, Mr. Li co-founded Beijing Bitauto E-Commerce Co., Ltd. and served as Director and President until 2006. From 2010 to 2020, Mr. Li served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bitauto Holdings Limited, a leading automobile service provider in China formerly listed on the New York Stock Exchange [stock code BITA]. In 2002, Mr. Li co-founded Beijing Creative & Interactive Digital Technology Co., Ltd. and served as its Chairman, President, and Director. Mr. Li received his bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Peking University.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uxin Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing Transaction for US$100 million and Changes to the Board BEIJING, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced the closing of the first tranche of its financing transaction of up to US$315 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board