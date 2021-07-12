Uxin Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing Transaction for US$100 million and Changes to the Board

BEIJING, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced the closing of the first tranche of its financing transaction of up to US$315 million announced on June 15, 2021, pursuant to which the Company has issued a total of 291,290,416 senior convertible preferred shares, equivalent to 97,096,805 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of the Company, to NIO Capital and Joy Capital for an aggregate purchase amount of US$100 million. The Company’s convertible notes holders, including 58.com, TPG and Warburg Pincus, have converted their convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$69 million into 66,990,291 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, equivalent to 22,330,097 ADSs. Concurrently, more than ten important investors, including NIO Capital, Joy Capital and the above-mentioned convertible notes holders have agreed not to sell their shares of the Company for a period of nine months starting July 12, 2021. Closings of the remaining tranches are subject to the terms and conditions stipulated in the agreements.



In addition, Uxin announced changes to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) pursuant to the arrangements stipulated in the agreements. Mr. William Bin Li and Mr. Erhai Liu have been appointed as directors of the Board, and Mr. Cheng Lu and Dr. Zhuang Yang have been appointed as independent directors of the Board, effective on July 12, 2021. Concurrently, Mr. Cheng Cheung Lun Julian, Mr. Qiang Chang Sun, Mr. Lin Cong, Mr. Muyuan Wang, Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang and Mr. Yong Zhong Huang have resigned from their positions on the Board. Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang and Mr. Yong Zhong Huang have also stepped down as members of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, effective on July 12, 2021.

Mr. William Bin Li is the founder of NIO and has been Chairman of the Board since NIO was established, and its Chief Executive Officer since March 2018. In 2000, Mr. Li co-founded Beijing Bitauto E-Commerce Co., Ltd. and served as Director and President until 2006. From 2010 to 2020, Mr. Li served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bitauto Holdings Limited, a leading automobile service provider in China formerly listed on the New York Stock Exchange [stock code BITA]. In 2002, Mr. Li co-founded Beijing Creative & Interactive Digital Technology Co., Ltd. and served as its Chairman, President, and Director. Mr. Li received his bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Peking University.