Clearway Energy, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Second Quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.



A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through the Company’s website at http://www.clearwayenergy.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.