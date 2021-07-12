checkAd

LiveWorld Launches a Dedicated HCP Social Media Practice

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 22:37  |  24   |   |   

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), announced the creation of a dedicated Healthcare Professional (HCP) Social Media practice to support the emerging needs of pharma brands, according to Chairman & CEO Peter Friedman.

This new initiative, led by VP Strategy Danny Flamberg and Medical Director Umar Siddiqui, MD, signals a deepening commitment to understand, reach, engage and persuade healthcare professionals (HCPs) by using social media to optimize non-personal promotion (NPP), launch or sustain medications and innovations, and facilitate productive interactions with healthcare providers.

According to QuantiaMD, eighty percent of physicians surveyed use social media in their practice. Private physician-only social platforms report 100% increases in use during the last 18 months. Read more about HCP walled gardens.

“The pandemic has dramatically changed attitudes and behaviors toward social media,” Peter Friedman, LiveWorld Chairman & CEO observed. “HCPs have flocked to social platforms to share clinical and scientific information, connect with peers and keep up with the latest developments in the pharmaceutical and life sciences space. Marketers are scrambling to understand the nuances of social platforms. They are trying desperately to keep up with or anticipate the latest developments.”

“LiveWorld is distinctly different from our peers because we approach marketing tasks and campaigns with a social sensibility that emphasizes engagement, interaction, sustained two-way communication, and both logical and emotional contextually relevant conversations,” observed Friedman. “We are able to get inside the hearts and minds of HCPs by listening to the right conversations, asking the right questions, and uncovering where and how to reach them.”

“We bridge this gap. LiveWorld leverages over 25 years of digital and social marketing experience to provide contextually relevant information to and engagement for HCPs where and when they want it,” according to Danny Flamberg, Vice President, HCP Practice. “Social media has been catapulted from a secondary media consideration for the HCP segment to a strategic imperative, and we are uniquely positioned to help marketers keep up with and optimize its promotional impact.” Get the LiveWorld HCP Fact Sheet.

Social media is emerging as a critical channel for reaching and mobilizing healthcare professionals. A growing number of pharmaceutical companies recognize that social media is an integral part of new product and therapy launches, dissemination of clinical and scientific data, peer-to-peer consultations, and connections with key opinion leaders (KOLs).

Social media is measurable, scalable and ROI positive and is a key tool in breaking through wait-and-see attitudes toward new medications, indications, and therapeutic techniques.

Recognizing this tectonic shift in thinking and in channel options prompted LiveWorld to create a dedicated practice aimed at HCP communication and engagement. The practice is staffed by experts in digital and social media with pharmaceutical marketing and advertising experience in 20 therapeutic categories.

Brands which are aiming to change HCP attitudes, behavior and clinical choices need a marketing communications partner that is socially savvy. Breakthrough performance in HCP marketing requires understanding the science, the clinical issues, and the workflow of the HCP audience as well as the mindset of the HCP population. LiveWorld brings both sets of capabilities to the pharma market.

LiveWorld’s new HCP Social Media practice compliments long-standing core practices in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) social media marketing and social media moderation.

Helpful Assets:
Definitive HCP Social Media Guide
Inside HCP Walled Gardens
LiveWorld HCP Social Media Fact Sheet

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients, and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LiveWorld Launches a Dedicated HCP Social Media Practice LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), announced the creation of a dedicated Healthcare Professional (HCP) Social Media practice to support the emerging needs of pharma brands, according to Chairman & CEO Peter Friedman. This new initiative, led by VP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste