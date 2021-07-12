checkAd

W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley Small Business Solutions

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the formation of Berkley Small Business Solutions. The new operating unit will offer commercial insurance products for small businesses through a modern technology platform that leverages data and analytics to deliver a superior customer experience. Its initial product offering will focus on preferred risks in the non-fleet transportation market.

Jeanne R. Fenster has been named president of the new operating unit. Ms. Fenster joined Berkley as president of Berkley Prime Transportation in 2018 and has over 25 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry, with particular expertise in predictive modeling and analytics. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and psychology from the University of Memphis and a Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University School of Law. Berkley Prime Transportation will continue to offer its fleet trucking insurance under the leadership of David R. Lockhart, president of Berkley’s Carolina Casualty operation.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented, “Small businesses represent an important component of the U.S. economy, and this new operation will complement our existing businesses to deliver solutions specifically tailored for this market. By leveraging analytics, data and technology, this new operation will enable us to expand our footprint and offer attractive solutions to our customers in an easy to use platform. Jeanne is an outstanding leader with the experience and expertise to drive success in this new endeavor. We are excited that she will be leading the highly-skilled team at Berkley Small Business Solutions.”

For further information about products and services available from Berkley Small Business Solutions, please contact Jeanne Fenster at jfenster@wrberkley.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

This is a "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including statements related to our outlook for the industry and for our performance for the year 2021 and beyond, are based upon the Company's historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the success of our new ventures or acquisitions and the availability of other opportunities, our ability to attract and retain key personnel and qualified employees, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause actual results of the industry or our actual results for the year 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. Any projections of growth in the Company's revenues would not necessarily result in commensurate levels of earnings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

