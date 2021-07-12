DGAP-Adhoc SLM Solutions Group AG Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Following Strong Demand
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Luebeck, 12 July 2021 - SLM Solutions Group AG (ISIN DE000A111338, the "Company") announces that, following strong demand, the Company has decided to upsize their previously announced capital increase from authorized capital from up to 5% to up to, in total, 7.3% of the outstanding share capital. The share capital of the Company will be increased from currently EUR 19,778,953.00 to now up to EUR 21,228,953.00 through issuing up to 1,450,000 new shares, making partial use of the Authorized Capital 2021.
The new shares will be offered to qualified institutional investors by way of a private placement. The shareholders' statutory subscription right is excluded in accordance with Section 203 AktG in conjunction with Section 186 (3) sentence 4 AktG. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing of the shares of the Company at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around 16 July 2021.
Additional proceeds coming from the upsized transaction will be used for growth financing.
Books have opened earlier today and may close at short notice. In the context of the contemplated capital increase, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days subject to customary market exceptions and, as already announced, the possible issuance of further securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds issued by the Company in 2020 and 2021.
