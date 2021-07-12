Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver”) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for a proposed public offering to offer 6,500,000 shares of common stock and for certain selling stockholders to offer 1,820,000 shares of common stock. In addition, Gatos Silver and the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 975,000 and 273,000 additional shares of common stock, respectively, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gatos Silver will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The principal purposes of the offering are to achieve a more cost-efficient capital structure, including the potential extinguishment of the Los Gatos Joint Venture’s term loan, and to create additional liquidity in Gatos Silver’s common stock.