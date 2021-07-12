checkAd

Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE/TSX: GATO) (“Gatos Silver”) today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for a proposed public offering to offer 6,500,000 shares of common stock and for certain selling stockholders to offer 1,820,000 shares of common stock. In addition, Gatos Silver and the selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 975,000 and 273,000 additional shares of common stock, respectively, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Gatos Silver will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

The principal purposes of the offering are to achieve a more cost-efficient capital structure, including the potential extinguishment of the Los Gatos Joint Venture’s term loan, and to create additional liquidity in Gatos Silver’s common stock.

Subsequent to the completion of the offering, The Electrum Group LLC (together with its affiliates, “Electrum”) is expected to remain the largest single beneficial owner of Gatos Silver with continued representation on Gatos Silver’s Board of Directors. The purpose of Electrum’s participation as a selling stockholder in the offering is to diversify the Company’s stockholder base and increase the Company’s public float. Electrum's commitment to the silver space is among the most comprehensive in the investment community. Electrum intends to redeploy the proceeds from the transaction into its silver development-stage assets. Electrum currently has no other plans or intentions with respect to its other securities of Gatos Silver.

As a long-term stockholder, Electrum remains actively engaged in Gatos Silver’s value creation strategies and is committed to supporting its top-tier management team in expanding the Company’s resource base and metal production. Gatos Silver is a core holding within Electrum’s extensive silver mining portfolio. Electrum has been instrumental in the evolution of Gatos Silver from Los Gatos’ initial discovery to its advancement to full production. With its potential for organic growth within a large and prospective land package, Gatos Silver is expected to remain Electrum’s flagship silver holding.

