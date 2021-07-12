Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $150 Million in Aggregate Liquidation Preference of 5.35% Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock

Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead manager for this offering. Ladenburg Thalmann, InspereX, Wedbush Securities and William Blair are acting as co-managers for this offering.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6 million shares, or $150 million in aggregate liquidation preference, of newly designated 5.35 % Series A Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. In addition, Prospect has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock solely to cover over-allotments. This offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Prospect expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to maintain and enhance balance sheet liquidity, including repayment of debt under its credit facility, if any, investments in high quality short-term debt instruments or a combination thereof, and to make long-term investments in accordance with its investment objective.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). Prospect is required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

