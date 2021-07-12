checkAd

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES ITS FILING OF A REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 AND THE INTRODUCTION OF A MOBILE APP FOR ITS CRYPTO CURRENCY TRADING PLATFORM

New York, NY, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1, in order to register for resale the shares of GTII common stock underlying the warrants distributed to GTII shareholders in April 2021. Each share of common stock held by a shareholder as of April 1, 2021 entitled such shareholder to 1/10 of a warrant to purchase one share of GTII common stock at a price per share of $2.75. Upon effectiveness of the S-1, the applicable shareholder may resell the shares underlying the subject warrants, after proper exercise of the warrants, without restriction or minimum holding period.

GTII also announced today that its active crypto currency trading platform, www.BeyondBlockchain.us, is in the process of launching its mobile app for crypto currency trading, where its customers should be able to trade wherever and whenever they want. www.BeyondBlockchain.us is an online cryptocurrency trading platform that provides access to digital currency and could change how GTII shareholders and other customers transact with digital assets. Beyond Blockchain currently allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK) and Yearn Finance (YFI).

David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented, “GTII’s legal, accounting and technical teams have been working overtime these last few weeks, to pull the registration statement together and to continue the upgrade on our digital trading platform. Our goal is to give our shareholders the opportunity to exercise their warrants without restriction on the resale of the underlying shares of common stock, and to participate more fully in the crytpo currency marketplace through Beyond Blockchain if they so choose.”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

