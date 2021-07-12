Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX: FAP) (the 'Company'), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX: FAP) (the 'Company'), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on July 30, 2021 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of July 23, 2021 (ex-dividend date July 22, 2021).

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. This policy is subject to regular review at the Board's quarterly meetings.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts and the sources of the distributions. The figures in the table below have been computed based on international financial reporting standards. The table includes estimated amounts and percentages for the distribution to be paid on July 30, 2021 as well as the estimated cumulative distributions declared fiscal year to date (11/01/2020 - 06/30/2021), from the following sources: net investment income; net realized gains; return of capital; and return of par. The final composition of the distributions is subject to change and may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies. Although a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of par) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes.