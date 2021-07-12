checkAd

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 22:59  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX: FAP) (the 'Company'), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX: FAP) (the 'Company'), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on July 30, 2021 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of July 23, 2021 (ex-dividend date July 22, 2021).

Press Release
Foto: Accesswire

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. This policy is subject to regular review at the Board's quarterly meetings.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts and the sources of the distributions. The figures in the table below have been computed based on international financial reporting standards. The table includes estimated amounts and percentages for the distribution to be paid on July 30, 2021 as well as the estimated cumulative distributions declared fiscal year to date (11/01/2020 - 06/30/2021), from the following sources: net investment income; net realized gains; return of capital; and return of par. The final composition of the distributions is subject to change and may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies. Although a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of par) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes.

 

Estimated Amounts of Current Monthly Distribution per share (C$)

Estimated Amounts of Current Monthly Distribution per share (%)

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per share (C$)

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per share (%)

Net Investment Income

$0.0178

79%

$0.1600

79%

Net Realized Gains

-

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX: FAP) (the 'Company'), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...