Lowell Farms to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Earnings conference call to happen on August 16 with Lowell Farms leadership

SALINAS, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF), a leading, vertically-integrated California cannabis company, will report its financial results for the fiscal Second Quarter (ended June 30, 2021) following the market close on Monday, August 16. The company will update shareholders and investors on the results of its Q2 performance and its record June 2021 harvest via a 5:30 p.m. ET live conference call with Lowell Farms leadership.

Earnings Call: Monday, August 16, 2021 5:30 p.m. ET Participants: George Allen, Chairman of the Board Mark Ainsworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Brian Shure, Chief Financial Officer Bill Mitoulas, Moderator, Head of Investor Relations

The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties will be able to access the earnings call via phone or webcast. Please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call to register.



U.S. and Canadian Toll Free: 1-877-407-0789 International: 1-201-689-8562 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145513

ABOUT LOWELL FARMS INC.

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL; OTCQX:LOWLF)(the “Company”) is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 as Indus Holdings, Inc, Lowell Farms grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials – from seed to sale – to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.