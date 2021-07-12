Sienna Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced that it will report its 2021 second quarter results after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karen Hon, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (ET).



The toll-free dial-in number for participants is 1-844-543-5234, conference ID: 7883106. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until August 13, 2022 and archived on Sienna's website.