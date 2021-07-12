Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Blackadar brings a proven track record in driving strong commercial, operational and financial results to Badger. He has 28 years of senior operations and sales leadership serving key infrastructure customer markets across North America in the equipment sales, rental and service industry. He most recently served as President of NESCO Specialty Rentals, responsible for all operational activities including sales and marketing, branch operations, fleet management and safety.

Prior to joining NESCO, Mr. Blackadar held roles with increasing responsibility in both public and private companies, including BlueLine Rental, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, United Rentals and HERC Rentals. He also served in the U.S Army National Guard.

Mr. Blackadar succeeds John Kelly as Chief Operating Officer at Badger. Badger’s growth and development has benefited from John’s leadership over the past nine years and the Company wishes him well in his future endeavors.

“We continue to see significant growth opportunities in the non-destructive excavation and related services market in North America,” said Paul Vanderberg, Badger’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We welcome Rob, who brings strong sales and marketing, operations and fleet management experience to Badger, which will help our team execute on these growth opportunities.”

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centres where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. The Company’s key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

