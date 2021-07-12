checkAd

CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media Inc. Acquisition

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / CEN Biotech Inc. ('CEN' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:CENBF), a global holding company focused on the manufacturing, production and development of LED lighting technology and hemp-based products intended to help improve your state of health and well-being, is pleased to announce that it is seeking to expand its business to include Cannabis, Psychedelic Mushrooms, and Digital Communities. CEN Biotech's mission is to strive to be an agriculture-based mindful provider of Phyto medical solutions developed to help improve 'your' state of health and well-being. Our vision as a biotech company is to focus on Quality, Reliability and Transparency in all that we do while aiming to produce and deliver Phyto Medical products through Education.

CEN Biotech's company values play an important role in defining who we are and how we act. Our company values include:

  • TRANSPARENCY - Transparency is all about letting in and embracing new ideas, new technology, and new approaches. No individual, entity, or agency, no matter how smart, how old, or how experienced, can afford to stop learning.
  • COMPLIANCE - We will seek to ensure that CEN and its collaborators follow all regulations, standards and ethical practices as an essential part of our business model.
  • EDUCATION - We aim to connect our customers, users and experts in one community to learn together how to use and obtain value from our products.
  • RELIABILITY - The CEN team seeks to work quickly and efficiently to offer efficacy products building trust with customers and exceeding their expectations.

CLEAR COM MEDIA ACQUISITION

On April 20, 2021, the Company entered into a share exchange agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire all of the issued and outstanding capital shares of Clear Com Media Inc. ('Clear Com'), a Windsor, Ontario-based digital media company. At closing of the Agreement, which occurred on July 9, 2021, the shareholders of Clear Com exchanged all of their shares in Clear Com, constituting all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Clear Com, for an aggregate total of 4,000,000 common shares of the Company, and Clear Com became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Disclaimer

