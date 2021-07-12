Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE Property - Central New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a prospecting and rock / soil geochemical sampling program at its Porcupine Base Metal - Precious …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FTJ ) (" FTJ " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has commenced a prospecting and rock / soil geochemical sampling program at its Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - Rare Earth Element (REE) Property, located in central New Brunswick. The program is being conducted in the northern region of the property targeting an area east of zinc, lead, copper and silver mineralization discovered during 2012 trenching by option partner, Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSX.v: GR ). Samples results at that time included:

Lead and zinc sulfide mineralization in 2012 Line 4W Trench

The Company completed a small 4-hole diamond drilling program (227 total meters) during 2018 with all holes drilled under the Line 4W trench. Each hole intersected near-surface base metal sulfide mineralization as disseminations and veinlets / veins. A Qualified Person supervised the 2018 drilling program by FTJ. Sample highlights (core length) for zinc (Zn), lead (Pb), copper (Cu) and silver (Ag) include:

PO-18-3: 10.75 - 11.05 meters (0.30 meters): 2.66% Zn, 1.86% Pb, 0.42% Cu & 15.7 g/t Ag

PO-18-4: 8.88 - 9.28 meters (0.40 meters): 5.87% Zn, 1.39% Pb, 0.64% Cu and 13.8 g/t Ag

The 2018 drill core samples were analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd. by four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis and assayed for gold by fire assay - AA.

Prospecting and rock / soil geochemical sampling are currently being conducted east-southeast of the 2012 trenches and 2018 drill holes. The work is being conducted along an induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly or anomalies which extends east-southeast from the area of mineralization discovered during 2012 trenching. Rock and soil samples collected will be analyzed by a certified laboratory for multiple elements including zinc, lead, copper, and silver and will be assayed for gold. The objective of the work is to explore for similar base metal - precious metal mineralization east-southeast of the 2012 trenches and 2018 drill holes.