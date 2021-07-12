QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on The Scott Becker Private Equity Podcast

The interview covered the emergence of QCI as the only public pure-play quantum software company, and its innovative approach to simplify quantum computing for non-quantum experts while offering a seamless bridge for business from quantum-enhanced classical computing today to hybrid and quantum computing tomorrow.

LEESBURG, Va., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (OTCQB: QUBT), joined acclaimed business thought leader, Scott Becker, on his popular Scott Becker Private Equity Podcast , to discuss the increasing demand for quantum computing solutions by today’s businesses seeking better and new solutions to complex problems.

The discussion highlighted how QCI’s Qatalyst ready-to-run quantum software expands the use of quantum computing from the exclusive realm of scientific projects to the broader adoption by businesses for solving their most advanced and important problems.

As ready-to-run quantum software, Qatalyst gives businesses their first real opportunity to affordably solve mission-critical problems related to supply chains, logistics, drug discovery, cybersecurity and transportation—all with results previously unattainable on traditional classical systems.

Also discussed was QCI’s ongoing transition from start up to early stage commercialization, including the launch of Qatalyst as a software-as-a-service on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A respected voice on commerce, economic and financial issues, Scott Becker’s daily podcasts are listened to by some of the nation’s most intelligent, well versed, and influential business and political leaders.

“QCI clearly possesses outstanding technical leadership and best-in-class business innovation,” noted Becker. “Our insightful conversation brought attention to the fast-evolving world of quantum computing, its commercial applications, and how QCI has established a leadership position with its unique approach to solving today’s enterprise-class challenges.”

Listen to the podcast here or on your favorite Google, Apple, Spotify, Android, or Stitcher podcast app.

To learn more about QCI, visit QuantumComputingInc.com .

About Becker Group Business and Private Equity Podcast

Scott Becker’s Business and Private Equity Podcast consistently ranks in the top echelon of business podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon and Stitcher. Becker’s Healthcare Podcast and Becker’s Hospital Review are recognized as authoritative sources of news and analysis for leaders and decision-makers in the healthcare value chain.