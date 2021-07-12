The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces An Increase In Distributions to Unitholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSX: KEG.UN or the “Fund”) today announced that it would be increasing the monthly distributions on units of the Fund (“Units”) commencing with the July 2021 distribution. Monthly distributions will be increased from their current level of $0.035 per Unit to $0.07 per Unit. The revised monthly distribution of $0.07 per Unit has therefore been declared and will be paid on July 30, 2021 to unitholders of record on July 21, 2021. Annually, the revised distributions result in an increase from the current level of $0.42 per Unit to $0.84 per Unit. The Fund currently plans to make those distributions each month for the next three months on the traditional pattern ending on September 30, 2021.



“The relaxation of many COVID-related operating restrictions in most provinces has led to significant increases in The Keg’s sales levels in those provinces. While we have remained unable to resume inside dining in our 45 Ontario Keg locations, and some physical distancing and other COVID protocols remain in most of the other jurisdictions in which we operate, those issues are expected to be largely resolved in the near future. As that unfolds, we expect our business to return to the pre-COVID levels of sales and success we have enjoyed for over fifty years,” said David Aisenstat, CEO of The Keg. “Where we have been able to open Kegs, two things have been very clear: our loyal Keg guests are delighted to be back in droves and our dedicated Keggers are more excited than ever to provide our legendary hospitality,” added Mr. Aisenstat.