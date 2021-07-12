checkAd

Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 23:25  |  12   |   |   

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in cash on August 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2021. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

In 2021, 2020, and 2019, we paid (or declared) dividends as follows:

Year

 

First
Quarter

 

Second
Quarter

 

Third
Quarter

 

Fourth

Quarter

 

Sub-Total
(Regular)

 

Fourth
Quarter
(Special)

 

Total

2021

 

$

0.280

 

 

$

0.280

 

 

$

0.280

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

0.250

 

 

$

1.000

 

 

$

0.400

 

 

$

1.400

 

2019

 

$

0.215

 

 

$

0.215

 

 

$

0.220

 

 

$

0.220

 

 

$

0.870

 

 

$

0.000

 

 

$

0.870

 

Dividend and common stock purchase activity during the last ten years:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Per

 

 

Total

Dividends per Share

Total Value of

Total Number

Share Price of

 

Dividend

Dividends

Regular

 

Special

 

Total

 

Common Stock

of Shares

Common Stock

Year

Payments

Paid

Dividend

 

Dividend

 

Dividend

 

Purchased

Purchased

Purchased

2021

Three (1)

 

$

482.6

 

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

2020

Five (2)

 

$

803.4

 

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

 

$

52.0

 

 

 

1,600,000

 

 

 

$

32.54

 

 

2019

Four

 

$

498.6

 

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

2018

Four

 

$

441.9

 

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

$

103.0

 

 

 

4,000,000

 

 

 

$

25.75

 

 

2017

Four

 

$

369.1

 

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

 

$

82.6

 

 

 

3,800,000

 

 

 

$

21.72

 

 

2016

Four

 

$

346.6

 

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

 

$

59.5

 

 

 

3,200,000

 

 

 

$

18.58

 

 

2015

Four

 

$

327.1

 

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

 

$

293.0

 

 

 

14,200,000

 

 

 

$

20.63

 

 

2014

Four

 

$

296.6

 

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

$

52.9

 

 

 

2,400,000

 

 

 

$

22.06

 

 

2013

Four

 

$

237.5

 

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

$

9.1

 

 

 

400,000

 

 

 

$

22.70

 

 

2012

Five (2)

 

$

367.3

 

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

 

 

Ten Year Total

 

 

$

4,170.7

 

 

 

$

6.55

 

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

7.20

 

 

 

$

652.1

 

 

 

29,600,000

 

 

 

$

22.03

 

 

(1)

The Total Dividends Paid amount includes the estimated impact from this announcement. The estimate is calculated using the 574.7 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

(2)  

There was a supplemental dividend paid in December 2012 and December 2020.

All share and per share information reflects the two-for-one stock split in 2019.

About Fastenal

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. We sell a broad offering of products spanning more than nine major product lines – from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are efficiently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use FMI (Fastenal Managed Inventory) solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs. Our distribution system supports over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of branches and customer-specific Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by sixteen regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel – all working toward Fastenal’s common goal of Growth Through Customer Service.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature and that are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including a statement regarding expectations as to payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the foreseeable future. Any future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors. For example, a change in business needs including working capital and funding for acquisitions, or a change in income tax law relating to dividends, could cause the company to decide not to pay a dividend in the future. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual and quarterly reports. FAST-D

Fastenal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share to be paid in cash on August 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2021. Except for share and per share …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2021 Second Quarter Earnings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.06.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 24/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen