checkAd

Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call Details

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 23:30  |  29   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce second quarter 2021 preliminary gold production of 116,066 ounces, in-line with the Company’s 2021 annual guidance of between 430,000 and 460,000 ounces of gold. Detailed production, by asset, is outlined in the table below.

Q2 2021 and Year-to-Date 2021 Preliminary Gold Production

  Production (oz)
Mine Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021
Kısladag 44,016 59,890 46,172
Lamaque 35,643 33,095 28,835
Efemcukuru 23,473 26,876 23,298
Olympias 12,934 17,921 13,437
Total Gold Production (oz) 116,066 137,782 111,742
       
  Production (oz)
Mine YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Full Year 2021 Guidance
Kısladag 90,188 110,066 140,000 – 150,000
Lamaque 64,478 60,448 140,000 – 150,000
Efemcukuru 46,771 50,115 90,000 – 95,000
Olympias 26,371 33,103 55,000 – 65,000
Total Gold Production (oz) 227,808 253,732 430,000 – 460,000

Canada

Second quarter gold production at Lamaque continued on track with both throughput and grade in-line with the plan to deliver annual guidance of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces. The decline connecting the Sigma mill with the Triangle underground mine is progressing ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Infill and expansion drilling continued during the quarter at the recently announced Ormaque gold resource.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call Details VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce second quarter 2021 preliminary gold production of 116,066 ounces, in-line with the Company’s 2021 annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
New governance for McPhy
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board