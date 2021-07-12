Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call Details
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce second quarter 2021 preliminary gold
production of 116,066 ounces, in-line with the Company’s 2021 annual guidance of between 430,000 and 460,000 ounces of gold. Detailed production, by asset, is outlined in the table below.
Q2 2021 and Year-to-Date 2021 Preliminary Gold Production
|Production (oz)
|Mine
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2021
|Kısladag
|44,016
|59,890
|46,172
|Lamaque
|35,643
|33,095
|28,835
|Efemcukuru
|23,473
|26,876
|23,298
|Olympias
|12,934
|17,921
|13,437
|Total Gold Production (oz)
|116,066
|137,782
|111,742
|Production (oz)
|Mine
|YTD 2021
|YTD 2020
|Full Year 2021 Guidance
|Kısladag
|90,188
|110,066
|140,000 – 150,000
|Lamaque
|64,478
|60,448
|140,000 – 150,000
|Efemcukuru
|46,771
|50,115
|90,000 – 95,000
|Olympias
|26,371
|33,103
|55,000 – 65,000
|Total Gold Production (oz)
|227,808
|253,732
|430,000 – 460,000
Canada
Second quarter gold production at Lamaque continued on track with both throughput and grade in-line with the plan to deliver annual guidance of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces. The decline connecting the Sigma mill with the Triangle underground mine is progressing ahead of schedule and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. Infill and expansion drilling continued during the quarter at the recently announced Ormaque gold resource.
