Nevada Copper Announces Further Progress With Underground Operations and Strategic Project Development

YERINGTON, Nev., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update regarding the ramp-up of the Underground Mine and development activities for the Open Pit project at its 100%-owned, fully-permitted Pumpkin Hollow Project in Nevada.

Production Ramp-Up Update

  • Safe and effective penetration of dike structure: The Company is in the process of safely completing the dike crossing. As reported on May 17, 2021, ground and hydrological conditions associated with the dike reduced development rates for a temporary period while traversing the dike to allow for grouting and ground control. With the completion of the dike crossing within the next two weeks, the Company expects to see lateral development rates increase back to planned rates this month.
  • Underground ventilation commissioned on-schedule: All underground ventilation fans were installed and commissioned during May, as planned. The final surface fans continue to be planned for delivery in Q3 2021 and commissioning in Q4 2021. Consequently, achievement of steady-state production continues to be expected in Q4 2021.
  • Successful completion of process plant C5 Testing: During June, Sedgman successfully completed C5 testing of the processing plant for grind size and moisture.

Mike Ciricillo, Nevada Copper’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

I am pleased with the continued progress with the ramp-up from Pumpkin Hollow. The safe penetration of the dike and commissioning of the underground ventilation system are significant de-risking steps and facilitate increasing development and production rates, as we progress to steady-state. The longer-term mine planning work being advanced indicates future potential upside for both Underground and Open Pit projects.

Project Development

  • Underground Mine Planning supports potential for higher long-term production rates: As part of its project development objectives reported on March 1, 2021, the Company has progressed its life-of-mine planning aimed at operating its underground mine at an ultimate production rate in excess of the originally contemplated 5,000 tons per day rate. Mine planning work during Q2 2021 further supports the potential for the mine, once ramped-up to steady-state, to operate at higher long-term rates of 6,500 tons per day milled, increasing long-term annual copper production. This additional production capacity would also support accelerated mining of the significant additional underground copper resources that exist over and above the current underground reserve. Further engineering work will be undertaken during H2 2021 to support the potential for a higher long-term production rate from the underground operation.
  • Open Pit Solar Power Study indicates potential to further reduce Open Pit power costs: The Company has also progressed the planned feasibility studies for a potential solar project, with renewables consulting group Sprout Associates, with the following initial conclusions. Further updates will be provided upon completion of the next phase of study work:
    • Pumpkin Hollow benefits from ample sun and land to support a large solar project with the capacity to meet a significant portion of the Open Pit project’s power requirements;
    • The solar potential at the site is up to 200MW;
    • Already low grid power costs in Nevada could be materially further reduced through an on-site solar plant; and
    • A third-party solar project provides an option to remove upfront power infrastructure costs from the Open Pit project.

Balance Sheet Update

