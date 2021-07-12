checkAd

ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (“ChargePoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle ("EV") charging network, announced today that certain selling stockholders intend to offer 12,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”) pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The offering consists entirely of shares of our common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders. The selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. will act as joint lead book-running managers for this offering. Morgan Stanley will act as book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of Common Stock was filed with the SEC on July 12, 2021 and has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282; or Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types.

