BrewBilt Brewing Full Steam Ahead With $1.2M Projected and $30M Future Revenue

Grass Valley, CA, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced that the Company has officially completed its corporate restructure and has submitted its Type 22 (Small Beer Manufacturer) license application to the State of California and has received its Federal Brewer’s Notice to produce and distribute commercial craft beer in its new high-tech brewing facility in Northern California.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “The Company has commenced construction of its 6,000 sq. ft. brewery which is the first ‘proof of concept’ facility while currently planning for its 150,000 sq. ft. facility with tap room. The first facility will be up and brewing between November 2021 and January 2022 with its 20BBL system producing $1.2M in craft beer sales. The first facility will produce 66% of its volume in craft lagers and 34% volume in ales. Our experienced brewers have developed proprietary recipes for both BrewBilt branded beers and private label offerings. The Company currently has 112 people who have signed up for our email list expressing interest in our products. Our legal team has completed the Contract Brewing Agreement (CBA) which will distribute it to potential clients this month. The Company’s 150,000 sq. ft. facility will produce $30M annually in beer, not including tap room revenues and other product sales in various merchandise.”

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company brews craft lagers and ales with a particular focus on European-style lagers. The Company offers its own lineup of craft beers as well as private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCPINK: BBRW), who has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing’s production staffs are industry veterans using the highest quality brewing equipment and ingredients available to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company - BRBL

(530) 205-3437

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company





