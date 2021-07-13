Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, July 23, 2021. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review second quarter 2021 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).