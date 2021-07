Fastly Announces Conversion of Class B Common Stock into Class A Common Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced that all outstanding shares of its Class B common stock automatically converted into Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on July 12, 2021. The conversion had no effect on the economic rights of holders of shares of Class A common stock or Class B common stock, except for the elimination of the different voting powers of the two classes of stock. Fastly does not expect it to have any material effect on its future operations.

The conversion occurred automatically pursuant to Fastly's certificate of incorporation as a result of the number of outstanding shares of Class B common stock representing less than ten percent (10%) of the aggregate number of shares of the then outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of October 12, 2020, nine months prior to the date of conversion. The former holders of Class B common stock now have Class A common stock with the same voting powers, preferences, rights and qualifications, limitations and restrictions as the Class A common stock. All shares of Fastly's outstanding capital stock are now entitled to one vote per share.