NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription Offering

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: NECB), announced today that it has completed its “second-step” conversion pursuant to which NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC has converted to the stock holding company form of organization. The Company, the new stock holding company for NorthEast Community Bank (the “Bank”), sold 9,784,077 shares of common stock at $10.00 per share, for gross offering proceeds of $97.8 million in its subscription offering.  

Concurrent with the completion of the conversion and reorganization, shares of common stock of NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc., a federally chartered corporation and the former parent company for the Bank (the “Mid-Tier Holding Company”), owned by public shareholders have been exchanged for 1.3400 shares of the Company’s common stock so that the former public shareholders of the Mid-Tier Holding Company now own approximately the same percentage of the Company’s outstanding common stock as they owned of the Mid-Tier Holding Company’s outstanding common stock immediately prior to the conversion, subject to adjustment as disclosed in the offering prospectus. Cash in lieu of fractional shares will be paid based on the offering price of $10.00 per share. As a result of the offering and the exchange of shares, the Company has 16,378,201 shares of common stock outstanding, subject to adjustment for fractional shares.

The shares of the Company’s common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 13, 2021 under the trading symbol “NECB.”

The Company’s transfer agent expects to mail Direct Registration System (“DRS”) statements for shares of Company common stock on or about July 13, 2021 to persons who purchased common stock in the subscription offering. Existing Mid-Tier Holding Company shareholders holding shares in street name will receive shares of Company common stock within their accounts. Shareholders holding shares in certificated form will be mailed a letter of transmittal containing instructions as to how to exchange their shares. Shareholders will receive a DRS statement and cash in lieu of fractional shares after returning their Mid-Tier Holding Company stock certificates and a properly completed letter of transmittal to the Company’s transfer agent.

