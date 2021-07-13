“This adventure ride will thrill everyone and will quickly become a top reason for families to visit the Smoky Mountains and Pigeon Forge,” states Clay McManus, The Island’s executive that co-led the attraction development in partnership with Dynamic Entertainment to create this exciting attraction. “I encourage everyone thinking of coming to the Smoky Mountains to come and experience this incredibly fun attraction.”

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s newest flying theater, SkyFly: Soar America, opened this past weekend and is the signature attraction at The Island in Pigeon Forge entertainment park in Tennessee. The attraction blends ingenuity, family and Americana, all packaged into a striking steam-punk setting. This fully themed attraction helps to convey SkyFly’s story.

“It takes a tremendous team effort to develop a world class attraction like SkyFly and to integrate everything into an exhilarating, memorable, family experience,” states Mike Carroll, Dynamic’s executive that co-led the attraction development along with Clay McManus. “We look forward to seeing The Island in Pigeon Forge soar to new heights.”

Tennessee talent helped build SkyFly’s iconic building. “Rides are usually in plain vanilla, metal box buildings, but we built a facility that is a memorable and integral part of the ride experience,” states Louis Cortina of Knoxville’s MBI Companies. “The spectacular entrance draws visitors into the attraction.”

“From the exterior, it’s complex and curious,” explains Mason Schmitz, of P+A Projects which designed the building. “Inside is a fully themed attraction, telling a stirring, whimsical, and exhilarating story. Guests enter an inventor’s workshop, where their anticipation peaks and they board an ‘airship’ to ride above some of the most famous places in the United States. Dynamic out did themselves; guests are going to love it.”

“With over 11 million visitors to the region each year, SkyFly: Soar America couldn’t be better located,” states Guy Nelson, CEO of Dynamic Technologies Group, who co-developed SkyFly and holds an option to acquire a 50% interest. “The Island in Pigeon Forge attracts and entertains families and guests of all ages. It is one of America’s favorite places to eat, shop, play and stay. And now they can ‘fly’ there too, aboard the best flying theater attraction yet.”