checkAd

Performance Food Group Company Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $1.0 billion of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 00:24  |  50   |   |   

Performance Food Group Company (“PFG”) (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Performance Food Group, Inc. (the “Issuer”) upsized and priced its previously announced offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “notes”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of $780 million. PFG anticipates that the consummation of the offering will occur on July 26, 2021. PFG intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with other financing sources, to finance the cash consideration payable in connection with PFG’s previously announced acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (the “Acquisition”), redeem the 5.500% Senior Notes due 2024 and pay related fees and expenses.

The notes will be guaranteed by the Issuer and all of the Issuer's existing and future material wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions. The closing of the offering is not conditioned on the closing of the Acquisition. If the Acquisition is not consummated, the Issuer will be required to redeem the notes at a price equal to 100% of the issue price of the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date.

The notes to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered, by the initial purchasers, only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act, and it is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base.

Seite 1 von 2
Performance Food Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Performance Food Group Company Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $1.0 billion of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 Performance Food Group Company (“PFG”) (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Performance Food Group, Inc. (the “Issuer”) upsized and priced its previously announced offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Performance Food Group Company Announces Intention to Offer $780 Million of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Performance Food Group Announces Community Solar Project as Next Step in Renewable Energy Procurement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Performance Food Group Company Participates in the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference; Increases Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten