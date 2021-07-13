First Republic Bank Extends Contract of Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that its Board of Directors has extended the contract of its Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert through December 31, 2022, following which he will serve as Executive Chairman. The Board has also entered into a contract with Hafize Gaye Erkan as Co-CEO, sharing Chief Executive responsibilities with and reporting to Mr. Herbert. Additionally, Ms. Erkan will continue to serve as President and a director on the Board.

Jim Herbert, Founder, Chairman and Co-CEO, First Republic Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“In extending and enhancing their collaboration, the Board believes Jim and Gaye’s partnership is a strong combination that will continue to build on First Republic’s differentiated business model and exceptional service, delivering strong organic growth and shareholder return,” said Lead Outside Director Reynold Levy.

“Gaye has been a significant contributor to our performance as a company for seven years, and I look forward to the continuation of our successful partnership,” said Jim Herbert. “Her considerable financial services expertise has had a valuable and successful impact on the further development of our client-centric business model.”

“First Republic’s historical success is predicated upon our culture of taking care of each client and colleague, one at a time,” said Hafize Gaye Erkan. “I’m honored to be appointed Co-CEO and look forward to continuing to build on the Company’s long-term success, alongside Jim and our entire leadership team.”

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.