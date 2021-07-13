checkAd

EHT Provides Corporate Update

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a leader in renewable energy technologies is pleased to provide an update on its pending acquisition of Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") (the 'Acquisition') in conjunction with the Company completing a share consolidation, debt conversion and proposed financing, each as further described in EHT's June 28, 2021 news release. In order to accommodate the completion of the Acquisition, EHT and Windular have agreed to extend the date of completion to July 30, 2021. EHT and its advisors are working diligently to complete all transactions in this process and anticipate closing them on or about July 16, 2021, subject to TSX approval.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: "We are close to the finish line on the transaction with the remaining paperwork in process to be finalized. This is a highly complex transaction and we greatly appreciate your patience and understanding as EHT and our advisors work to finalize all the moving pieces. We hope to close the series of transactions this Friday with TSX approval early next week and be up and trading again very soon. Rest assured, we are working hard to expedite closing."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats. At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

