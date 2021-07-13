checkAd

CBB Bancorp Announces Addition of Martin Feuer to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 02:13  |  28   |   |   

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (“CBB” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: CBBI), the parent company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Martin Feuer has been appointed to its Board of Directors, as well as to the Board of the Company’s subsidiary bank. The appointment to each of the Boards is effective as of July 8, 2021.

Mr. Feuer has over 40 years of experience with expertise in financial services, currently as principal with Compliance Advisory Services, a consulting firm offering advisory services in financial crimes compliance risk, regulatory and governance to the financial services industry. His prior management experience has included senior management positions with MFUG Union Bank, Deloitte & Touché, and Zurich Financial Services.

“We are excited to have Mr. Feuer join our board,” said Soon Han Pak, Chairwoman of both the Company and the Board. “His regulatory, risk management and financial services expertise will be an invaluable asset as the Bank continues its growth and expansion.”

About CBB Bancorp, Inc.:

CBB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Commonwealth Business Bank, a full-service commercial bank which specializes in small-to medium-sized businesses and does business as “CBB Bank.” The Bank has ten full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California, and Dallas County, Texas and Hawaii; two SBA regional offices in Los Angeles and Dallas Counties; and five loan production offices in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington.

For additional information, please go to www.cbb-bank.com.

CBB Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBB Bancorp Announces Addition of Martin Feuer to Board of Directors CBB Bancorp, Inc. (“CBB” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: CBBI), the parent company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Martin Feuer has been appointed to its Board of Directors, as well as to the Board of the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Listed Companies Have Less Than Six Years to Align With 1.5°C Warming Target, Inaugural MSCI ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21CBB Bancorp Announces Completion of the Acquisition of Ohana Pacific Bank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten