CBB Bancorp Announces Addition of Martin Feuer to Board of Directors

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (“CBB” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: CBBI), the parent company of Commonwealth Business Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that Martin Feuer has been appointed to its Board of Directors, as well as to the Board of the Company’s subsidiary bank. The appointment to each of the Boards is effective as of July 8, 2021.

Mr. Feuer has over 40 years of experience with expertise in financial services, currently as principal with Compliance Advisory Services, a consulting firm offering advisory services in financial crimes compliance risk, regulatory and governance to the financial services industry. His prior management experience has included senior management positions with MFUG Union Bank, Deloitte & Touché, and Zurich Financial Services.