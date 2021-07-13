checkAd

Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

13.07.2021   

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that effective July 6, 2021, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 221,500 shares of the common stock of the Company to newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $13.63, the closing trading price on the grant date. A newly hired Vice President was granted options for 45,000 shares; fourteen additional non-officer employees were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 176,500 shares.

The stock options were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com. 

CONTACT: Coherus BioSciences Contact Information:

IR Contact
McDavid Stilwell
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
mstilwell@coherus.com




