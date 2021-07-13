checkAd

Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 02:55  |  37   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 /  Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 /  Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") of units (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $2,060,219.40 through the issuance of 3,169,568 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.85 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for acquisitions, marketing and general working capital.

Finder's fees of $128,032.45 were paid and 196,973 finder's warrants were issued in connection with the Private Placement. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.85 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring November 13, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities issued under the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and were not to be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Company

Medaro is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario and the CYR South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement are "forward-looking information". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

Faizaan Lalani
Director and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 778 233 3537
Email: flalani@medaromining.com

SOURCE: Medaro Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655262/Medaro-Mining-Closes-Private-Placeme ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 /  Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL's Z2O "Uber of Cleaning" Subsidiary Acquires Fleet of Company Owned & Operated ...
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
META Completes UK-Funded Project towards Developing Non-Invasive Glucose Sensing System
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...