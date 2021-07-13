checkAd

UMAX GROUP CORP. - Future Business Focus Finalized

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, would like to provide an update on the future direction of the Company and its primary business focus.

The Company now has three wholly-owned subsidiaries which are:

  • Home Foam Corporation, a Nevada corporation, was acquired by the Company in November 2020 in exchange for 1,000,000 shares of Series 'B', Preferred Stock ('Home Foam');
  • Mazuma Transportation Company, a Nevada corporation, was acquired by the Company in January 2021 in exchange for 1,000,000 shares of Series 'B', Preferred Stock ('Mazuma'); and
  • Funny Media, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, was acquired by the Company in May 2021 in exchange for 1,000,000 shares of Series 'B', Preferred Stock ('Funny Media').

Mr. Fletcher (President and CEO of the Company), states, 'We are currently operating three wholly-owned subsidiaries, all of which are currently in the growth stage of their business cycle. Each of the Company's subsidiaries will take significant capital moving forward to achieve cash flow positive operations on a regular basis. When we acquired Funny Media, it was announced that we intended to move towards media content development as the main business focus of the Company. After analysis of each subsidiary's capital requirements, and the limited resources we have available, we concluded that Funny Media would provide the best return on our shareholders investment. As such, in an effort to solidify the business focus and plan for the efficient capital use, we have made the decision to cancel the acquisitions of Home Foam and Mazuma.'

The board of directors of the Company officially approved the negotiated cancellation of the acquisition of Home Foam and Mazuma. As such, the 2,000,000 shares of Series 'B' Preferred Stock issued as part of these acquisitions will be tender back to the Company for cancellation to treasury. Upon close of the cancellation of these acquisitions, both Home Foam and Mazuma will no longer be subsidiaries of the Company. Additionally, each entity each has agreed to assume and retain any liabilities related to their individual operations to date. As such, approximately $1,264,248 USD in loan's payable, $30,284 in accounts payable and $59,211 in accrued liabilities will be removed from the balance sheet. These changes will take effect on the financial statements of the Company at quarter end, July 31, 2021.

