IVERIC bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) (the “Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,650,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.60 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, in connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,747,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.
The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $100.2 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, and without giving effect to any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.
Cowen, Credit Suisse and Stifel are acting as the book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of an effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone: (833) 297-2926; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or by telephone: (800) 221-1037; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by emailing syndprospectus@stifel.com, or by telephone: (415) 364-2720.
