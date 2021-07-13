IVERIC bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) (the “Company”), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,650,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.60 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, in connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,747,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $100.2 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, and without giving effect to any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.