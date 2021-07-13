Rapid Nutrition Debuts ecommerce Site to Support Growing Global Demand for Health and Wellness Products Online

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Following on the heels of its successful Amazon store, Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris:ALRPD) (OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life …

Consumers increased their online spending by a whopping 44 percent with U.S. retailers alone in 2020, dedicating more than $861 billion to ecommerce during the pandemic, according to Digital Commerce 360. Global retail ecommerce sales will continue to skyrocket in the years to come, according to estimates, as more and more consumers prefer to shop from the convenience and comfort of home.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Following on the heels of its successful Amazon store, Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris:ALRPD) (OTCQB: RPNRF ) , a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with established international distribution, has launched a new global ecommerce site at www.rapid-nutrition.com .

"As we continue to focus on the impressive growth channel of direct-to-consumer sales and marketing as well as consumers' insatiable love for health and wellness products, it was a natural next step to launch our own ecommerce store," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "This enhanced site offers yet another channel to showcase our amazing portfolio of leading brands while accelerating Rapid Nutrition's entry into new markets through the consumers who are passionate about eating and living well."

In addition to increased brand awareness, revenue and expansion into new markets, the new Rapid Nutrition ecommerce site will continue to add functionality that supports international wholesale partners in terms of international pricing, multiple currencies and languages, international domains and other services.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Disclosure Requirement:

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).

SOURCE: Rapid Nutrition Plc

View source version on accesswire.com: