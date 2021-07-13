Toga Limited’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd Collaborates with INTI International University and Colleges for Annual Yippi Sticker Contest

The MOU provides both parties an opportunity to initiate joint projects such as promotional programs and activities, on top of the institution’s panel of judges who will be assessing and evaluating all competition entries.

“This is our fourth year organizing the Yippi Sticker Contest, where we are able to provide a platform for highly creative group to express their creativity and inspiration to the fullest through their sticker creations and meet like-minded artistic individuals.

This MOU represents our continued collaboration with local universities such as INTI, and our commitment in providing an outlet for young people to tap into their creativity. This in turn increases our collection of stickers so as to provide our Yippi users with a better engagement experience as communication technology continues to advance and the sticker collections evolve with it,” said TOGL Technology Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Edward Ng Boon Chee.

INTI International College Subang, which is part of the INTI International University & Colleges under the HOPE Education Group, offers an extensive array of pathways to graduate from high-quality and career-oriented academic programs including pre-university to postgraduate courses in various academic disciplines. Apart from its campus in Subang, INTI also has campuses in Kuala Lumpur, Nilai in Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Sabah in Malaysia.

Contact:

Alexander D. Henderson

TOGA LIMITED, 515 S. Flower Street, 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071

(949) 333-1603

info@togalimited.com

