Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 04:59  |  32   |   |   

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Monday, July 26, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.



Wertpapier


