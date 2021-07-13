YOC AG: YOC AG: Announcement of early repayment of convertible bond 2018/2021

checkAd

YOC AG: Announcement of early repayment of convertible bond 2018/2021

13.07.2021
YOC AG: Announcement of early repayment of convertible bond 2018/2021

Berlin, 13 July 2021 - YOC AG, Berlin (hereinafter the "Company"), registered in the Commercial Register of the Local Court of Berlin (Charlottenburg) under HRB 119698 B, had issued the convertible bond 2018/2022 (WKN A2NBE5 / 593273 / ISIN DE000A2NBE59 DE0005932735) in the total nominal amount of EUR 1.550,600.00 (hereinafter the "Convertible Bond"), which was divided into up to 15,506 partial bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100.00 each (hereinafter each a "Bond").

Each bond could be converted into no-par value bearer shares of the Company. After conversion of bonds has already taken place, there are currently 506 bonds (convertible into 6,325 shares) with a total nominal amount of EUR 50,600.00 remaining.
Pursuant to Section 6 (2) of the terms and conditions of the bonds, the Company is entitled to redeem the remaining outstanding bonds on July 31, 2021 at 110% of their nominal amount.
July 31, 2021 falls on a Saturday. Therefore, the redemption will take place on August 2, 2021 ("Redemption Date"). The redemption will be made through Clearstream Banking AG step-by-step against derecognition of the bonds from the bondholders' securities accounts.

The early redemption must be announced at least ten (10) business days prior to the redemption date. In advance of this, the Company hereby announces that it is exercising its right to early redemption of the convertible bonds as of July 31, 2021 with respect to the total of 506 bonds still outstanding and will redeem the bonds on the redemption date of August 2, 2021.

About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile applications. By using the platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's proprietary ad formats, advertisers can increase awareness for their brand or products in combination with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our platform VIS.X(R). As a pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been operating since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse since 2009. The company's headquarters are located in Berlin. The company also operates branches in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna and Warsaw. Further information on the YOC Group and our products can be found at yoc.com.

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de


Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
