Latécoère’s Board of Directors Approves a Rights Issue of c.€193M and Changes the Group's Governance

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced that its Board of Directors held yesterday under the Chairmanship of Pierre Gadonneix, has appointed Thierry Mootz as Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère SA with effect on August 2, 2021 in replacement of Philip Swash. Thierry Mootz will also remain General Manager of the Interconnection Systems division. The Board has also approved the principle of a capital increase for c.€193M with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights fully underwritten by its reference shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners to enable organic and inorganic growth.

Latécoère launches a comprehensive c.€323M recapitalisation plan to strengthen its balance sheet, further invest in the competitiveness and competencies of its global footprint and continue to actively pursue M&A opportunities following the successful acquisition of Bombardier EWIS in Mexico as well as the potential acquisition of Technical Airborne Systems (TAC) announced today.

As part of the transaction, the Board of Directors of Latécoère has approved the principle of a c.€193M rights issue which is fully backstopped by its anchor shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners.

The terms and conditions of the rights issue will be described in a specific press release to be published once the AMF has approved the prospectus; this press release is expected to be published in the coming days.

Strategy and changes of Governance at Latécoère

COVID-19 has had a highly disruptive impact on the aerospace sector. The Company immediately embarked upon an extensive program to secure, reset and position Latécoère to grow into a larger, more competitive and resilient global aerospace leader.

The group has completed a number of significant steps to survive the crisis and prepares for growth, including the implementation of rigorous safety standards to protect employees and the adaptation of its workforce and industrial capacities to the new market environment. This required extensive and difficult re-structuring initiatives in order to reset the Company for the forthcoming years ahead. A lower fixed and variable costs structure will enable Latécoère to emerge from the crisis stronger and more competitive.