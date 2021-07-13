Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of 30.06.2021

Comment by Fund manager Viljar Arakas:



The financial results of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS in the first half of 2021 have been better than expected. The fund's EBITDA for the first six months of this year totals 4.89 million euros, which is 27% higher than the EBITDA for the same period last year. By the beginning of the year, the alarmingly rapid spread of the coronavirus had severely limited business in Latvia and Lithuania, and the outlook was pessimistic. In Estonia, significant movement restrictions came into force in February. Nevertheless, we were able to keep all the fund's assets running successfully - as far as restrictions allowed, and we applied very strict controls on running costs.

In terms of management, the first half of the year focused primarily on our customers / tenants. Client-specific solutions were found for all kinds of business interruptions caused by the pandemic, and the occupancy rate of the fund's rental space has been very good. As of the end of June, the vacancy rate of the fund's real estate portfolio is only 0.7%. Despite the delays in payments due to the corona crisis (mainly in the Saules Miestas shopping center), the payment behavior of tenants has also been good. In connection with payment behavior issues, we have also made agreements with the tenants to defer the payments mostly until the end of August, and we have managed to keep the change of tenants to a minimum.

It is also worth noting the successful issue of shares in the first half of the year in the total amount of 15.13 million euros. A total of 4,564 subscription orders were submitted in the issue and the issue was oversubscribed 3.6 times. The costs of share issue were again minimal for the fund's investors, amounting to only approximately 0.4% of the issue volume. The offer was made only in Estonia and external advisers were minimally involved.

In the first half of 2021, we made additional investments in the fund's existing portfolio, mainly in the territory of the Saules Miestas shopping center in Šiauliai, Lithuania, where the fund's subsidiary built a separate KFC fast food restaurant building. As fund managers, we are constantly looking for ways to increase the value of our existing assets through additional developments. As an additional example of such investments, we can cite the construction of a solar park on the roof of Laagri Selver shopping center.