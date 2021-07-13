checkAd

EQS-News Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC falls below participation threshold of 10 % due to passive dilution and now holds 9.5 % in Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (MBT)

Balzers, July 13th, 2021 Sentis Capital Cell 3 PC (hereinafter "Sentis Cell 3"), a segregated asset entity under the umbrella of Sentis Capital PPC (but not owned by it), was not invited to participate in Meyer Burger's most recent share placement nor the convertible bond placement. We can well understand the reasoning for Sentis Cell 3 not being invited, as it is in the interest of all shareholders to further broaden and internationalize the shareholder base considering the planned growth strategy of MBT.

Due to these capital measures, Sentis Cell 3 is passively diluted below the 10% participation threshold. According to Swiss law this leads to a notification according to Art. 13 para. 3 FinfraV-FINMA.

We made previous adjustments to the shareholding in MBT in the course of rebalancing operations. These took place in the early days of 2021, meaning a long time prior to the recent corporate actions, as the position in our portfolio had become too large. These adjustments therefore took place at lower prices than currently possible. Sentis Cell 3 therefore was neither active in the market several months before nor at any time after the recent corporate actions.

These previous rebalancings did not trigger any legal notification requirements for Sentis Cell 3 according to Swiss law (Art. 13 Abs. 3 FinfraV-FINMA, KR, RLMT, SER).

Sentis Cell 3 is a long-term oriented shareholder and since December 2016 (at the beginning via a parent company) the largest shareholder of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd (MBT).

Prior to the announcement of the change in strategy of MBT and the capital increase in July 2020, our shareholding in MBT was 8.22 %.

In order to make the capital increase of 165 million in July 2020 possible at all, the involved banks requested a significant commitment from existing major shareholders already one month in advance.

