Corestate: CEO acquires substantial share package at a significant premium on the market price

René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at € 12 each, with a premium of 10%

Management Board now holds roughly 9.7% of the company

Parmantier: "Clear sign of confidence in our growth story"

Frankfurt, 13 July 2021. On 9 July 2021, René Parmantier, CEO of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate), purchased 750,000 shares in the company over the counter at a price of € 12 each, and therefore at a premium of around 10% on the previous day's closing price (€ 10.92).

René Parmantier: "Corestate is a one-of-a-kind company in the German and European real estate sector. The integrated business model and the even clearer focus on investors as our most important client group, initiated by me, are bearing fruit. The acquisition of Aggregate Financial Services (now Corestate Bank) is pivotal to our new strategy. And this now puts us into an even better position to participate in the awaited growth boost in all segments of the real estate market that is already manifesting itself today and is expected to pick up further after the pandemic. I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate. I hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign of confidence in our growth story, of which I am absolutely convinced."

All told, the members of Corestate's Management Board now hold over 3.3 million shares, corresponding to a proportion of around 9.7%. As a result, the Management Board is strongly personally invested in the success of the company, underscoring its commitment to Corestate's sustainable and profitable positioning.



