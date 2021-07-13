DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Biotest AG: Biotest receives manufacturing license for new production facility and plans to hire 150 additional employees 13.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotest receives manufacturing license for new production facility and plans to hire 150 additional employees

- Final inspection by the Darmstadt Regional Council and the Paul Ehrlich Institute successfully completed

- Start of routine production and ramp-up of the plants is initiated

- 150 additional employees are sought



Dreieich, 13 July 2021. At the beginning of July 2021, the approval of the production facilities of the Biotest Next Level (BNL) expansion project was successfully carried out by the Darmstadt Regional Council and the Paul Ehrlich Institute and, as a result, the manufacturing license was granted in accordance with §13 AMG.

The manufacturing of the products can thus begin in the new production facilities. The final steps for the market approval of our new IgG Next Generation immunoglobulin still need to be completed. At the beginning of 2022, Biotest will apply for approval at the Paul Ehrlich Institute with the data of the first, currently produced batches and subsequently ramp up production in parallel.

"It makes us all very happy and proud after this long project period to have now mastered all approval inspections of our state-of-the-art production facility by the responsible supervisory authority in such an extremely successful manner. This was only possible due to the combined efforts of all involved disciplines, who have thus laid the foundation for the production of our new generation of immunoglobulins," said Peter Seith, Head of Quality Operations at Biotest AG.

Biotest is looking for 150 additional employees for the start-up and operation of the new facility at the Dreieich site. The majority of the vacancies will be in the occupational groups of chemist and pharmacist for the production of IgG Next Generation. In addition, Biotest is also looking for laboratory assistants, scientists and engineers for the areas of production, quality control, quality assurance and technology. The increase in personnel is expected to more than double Biotest's production volume to approximately 3 million litres of blood plasma over the coming years.