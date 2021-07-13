Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth

Organic Group revenue growth of 7.5 %, and 7.1 % in core business

Solutions for biotech drugs and high-value solutions continue to drive revenues increase

Organic adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.8 % in core business

Adjusted earnings per share up organically by 19.1 % to EUR 1.28

Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021

Duesseldorf, July 13, 2021 - Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021. "The new company focus on sustainable growth, innovation and providing solutions for our customers is bearing fruits. We revealed our strengths in the second quarter. Prefillable syringes and other high-value solutions such as for biotech drugs are the main drivers. The delivery of injection vials is running as planned. We expect a strong second half of the year and confirm our guidance for 2021," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.



In the second quarter of 2021, Gerresheimer AG generated organic Group revenues of EUR 377m. Revenues increased organically by 7.5 %, with revenues in the core business growing by 7.1 % year on year. The Plastics & Devices Division recorded organic growth of 4.4 % in the second quarter of 2021. The company achieved considerable growth in revenues in pharmaceutical primary packaging solutions made of plastic and in the syringes business in particular. Organic revenues in the Primary Packaging Glass Division rose by 10.3 % year on year. Significant revenue increases were recorded for high-value solutions in particular, such as Elite Glass products.