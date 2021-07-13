checkAd

DGAP-News Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.07.2021, 07:00  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Report
Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth

13.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gerresheimer AG!
Long
Basispreis 89,99€
Hebel 11,12
Ask 0,88
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 106,15€
Hebel 10,75
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Organic Group revenue growth of 7.5 %, and 7.1 % in core business
  • Solutions for biotech drugs and high-value solutions continue to drive revenues increase
  • Organic adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.8 % in core business
  • Adjusted earnings per share up organically by 19.1 % to EUR 1.28
  • Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021

Duesseldorf, July 13, 2021 - Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021. "The new company focus on sustainable growth, innovation and providing solutions for our customers is bearing fruits. We revealed our strengths in the second quarter. Prefillable syringes and other high-value solutions such as for biotech drugs are the main drivers. The delivery of injection vials is running as planned. We expect a strong second half of the year and confirm our guidance for 2021," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

In the second quarter of 2021, Gerresheimer AG generated organic Group revenues of EUR 377m. Revenues increased organically by 7.5 %, with revenues in the core business growing by 7.1 % year on year. The Plastics & Devices Division recorded organic growth of 4.4 % in the second quarter of 2021. The company achieved considerable growth in revenues in pharmaceutical primary packaging solutions made of plastic and in the syringes business in particular. Organic revenues in the Primary Packaging Glass Division rose by 10.3 % year on year. Significant revenue increases were recorded for high-value solutions in particular, such as Elite Glass products.

Seite 1 von 3
Gerresheimer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Half Year Report Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth 13.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung um bis zu 5%
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt und aktualisiert die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG stockt Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital aufgrund hoher Nachfrage auf
DGAP-Adhoc: Allerthal-Werke AG: Halbjahresabschluss zum 30.06.2021/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung um bis zu 5% und Update zu den ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2021 angehoben
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN führt weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Höhe von bis zu 100 Millionen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: Management board and supervisory board resolve on increase of the company's ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:03 UhrOTS: Gerresheimer AG / Gerresheimer beschleunigt das Umsatzwachstum
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer beschleunigt das Umsatzwachstum (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrGerresheimer Q2 Revenue EUR 377 Million vs. Estimate EUR 375 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer beschleunigt das Umsatzwachstum
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06:59 UhrGerresheimer Q2 Revenue EUR 377 Million vs. Estimate EUR 375 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
05:28 UhrGerresheimer liegt bei Auslieferung von Impfstoff-Fläschchen im Plan
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Gerresheimer AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
09.07.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
06.07.21JPMORGAN stuft GERRESHEIMER AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
18.06.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Gerresheimer AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs